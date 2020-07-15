(Barriere AG Foods photo)

Barriere AG Foods shopper wins “Wheel Into Summer’ $25,000 grand prize package for B.C.

Congratulations to Barriere AG Foods shopper Valentine Mattey, the lucky 2020 Wheel into Summer Grand Prize Winner for British Columbia of a new Yamaha Wolverine X4 side-by-side and trailer, a package valued at $25,000. Mattey is pictured here, with husband Jess and son Alex, receiving her prize from Barriere AG Foods owner Ivan Lee. The Mattey family looked pretty excited as they drove away with their brand new Wolverine Side by Side Recreation Vehicle, most likely looking forward to making plans for exciting summer excursions. The Wheel into Summer annual Associated Grocers contest took place at AG Foods stores from May 3 to 30, 2020, with four weekly prizes, and one grand prize each for B.C., Alberta, and Saskatchewan drawn on June 19 at Associated Grocers in Calgary. (AG Foods photo)