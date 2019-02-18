Barred owl raises pet concerns for Cowichan resident

Residents in the Lakes Road area are being warned by a neighbour to watch their small pets after a barred owl made its home there about two months ago.

Shirley Crosson, who lives in the area, said she believes the owl has been successfully hunting wild rabbits and she fears for her two small bichon frise dogs and the other small pets that are owned by her neighbours.

“I now only allow my dogs out when I’m with them and they are on a leash,” Crosson said.

“The owl is a beautiful bird, but I like small animals too. My neighbour has a small yorkie dog, and many others around here have small dogs and cats as well.”

Crosson said she has called the Owl Society in Vancouver, the local Raptor Rescue Society and government officials and was told that it’s illegal to harm barred owls so there’s little she can do to deal with the situation.

“I’ve been told that I’d have to live with it, but I’m concerned about the little animals that live around here.”

Robyn Radcliffe is the executive director of the Cowichan Valley-based Raptor Rescue Society, which is dedicated to the conservation of birds of prey.

She acknowledged that barred owls are a protected species, and they are a benefit to the environment.

“Barred owls are a part of our natural environment and have been here a lot longer than we have,” Radcliffe said.

“They are one of the few raptors that have done well with human expansion and they are doing okay here. Rabbits and rodents are part of their diet and they are considered important in keeping local rodent populations under control.”

Radcliffe said to her knowledge, she’s never heard of a barred owl ever attempting to snatch a dog for food.

“People should have no concerns with barred owls in their neighbourhoods,” she said.

“Barred owls are part of the beauty of our environment and should be protected.”

