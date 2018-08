Surrey firefighters responded to a barn fire in South Surrey Tuesday morning. (Kathy DeRoos photo)

Surrey fire fighters are on scene of a barn fire in South Surrey.

According to a Kathy DeRoos, a nearby neighbour, the fire started at approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on a blueberry farm between 184 and 174 Streets on 40 Avenue in South Surrey.

DeRoos said that the structure had been completely destroyed.

As of 11:30 a.m., firefighters were still on scene, DeRoos said.

