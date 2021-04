Chilliwack Fire Rescue Service en route, according to emergency scanners

A barn fire along Highway 1 is sending plumes of smoke hundreds of feet into the air between Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

The fire is located near McDermott Street, along North Parallel Road, which runs adjacent to Highway 1.

Chilliwack Fire Rescue Service teams are en route; Abbotsford and Mission crews have no resources available, emergency scanners are reporting.

Social media photos show paramedics are also on scene.

Abbotsford News