Barley Mill Brew Pub adds second event for fundraiser for Willowbrook mother with cancer

Tickets to the dinner event on April 6 sold out, added a lunch event the same day

Willowbrook residents Emma Alcott with her fiancé Devon Robinson. Alcott was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin lymphoma last year and now needs to undergo a stem cell transplant in April. She and Robinson have been rallying community support to help with medical costs. Image from GoFundMe

Thanks to an outpouring of support from the community, the dinner fundraiser at the Barley Mill Brew Pub for Willowbrook resident Emma Alcott has sold out.

Alcott was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin lymphoma last year and has been undergoing treatment ever since. A university student and mother of two young boys–Daxon, 7, and Kaeson, 3– Alcott and her fiancé, Devon Robinson, have been relying on the help of their family and friends in the area to fundraise to cover her medical costs through a GoFundMe campaign and bottle donations.

On December 24, 2018, Alcott received word that chemotherapy had not shrunken the mass inside of her chest and she would need to undergo a stem cell transplant. This will require her to stay for an extended period of time in Vancouver beginning in mid-April, while Robinson and her kids hold down the fort in Willowbrook and travelling to see her as often as possible.

On April 6, the Barley Mill Brew Pub is hosting a dinner fundraiser to add to Alcott’s ongoing fundraising and, since the evening event sold out, the pub will now be hosting a lunch fundraiser on the same day. Tickets are $20 each for the event, which will run from 1 to 4 p.m. and feature either a veggie or beef burger and side.

There will also be live entertainment, a silent auction, raffle items and door prizes at this lunch event. Those interested in purchasing tickets can text Alcott at 250-488-4567 or contact the Barley Mill Brew Pub.

To stay up-to-date on Alcott’s journey or to make a donation, visit her GoFundMe page.

