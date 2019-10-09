Barkerville and Cottonwood House CEO retiring in June 2020

The Barkerville Heritage Trust announced Oct. 8 that Ed Coleman, CEO of Barkerville Heritage Town and Park and Cottonwood House Historic Site, will retire June 21, 2020. He will continue to manage operations at both sites until that time. Photo courtesy of Barkerville Historic Town and Park

The Barkerville Heritage Trust announced this week that Ed Coleman, the Chief Executive Officer of Barkerville Historic Town and Park and Cottonwood House Historic Site, will retire from his position on June 21, 2020. Coleman will continue to manage all functions at Barkerville and Cottonwood House until that time.

“We have been extremely fortunate to have had Ed Coleman as our CEO,” Kirstin Clausen, Chair of the Barkerville Heritage Trust (BHT), said in an Oct. 8 news release. “Under his leadership, Barkerville Historic Town and Park has grown in attendance … and new initiatives, such as the winter activity season, have improved our sustainability. Ed’s focus on both the heritage presentation and preservation of Barkerville and Cottonwood, coupled with his savvy business acumen, has resulted in a tremendous legacy of partnerships that our team is excited to continue working with.”

The BHT will immediately begin a “robust search” for a new CEO. The successful candidate will join the BHT’s management team ahead of Coleman’s departure to ensure a smooth and successful transition of duties, according to the release.

“It is a great team to be part of,” said Coleman. “I look forward to continuing to work on a six-year resourced plan for Barkerville and Cottonwood during the remainder of my term.”

Barkerville Historic Town and Park is a National Historic Site of Canada, a Provincial Heritage Property and Western North America’s largest living-history museum. Cottonwood House Historic Site is a unique Provincial Heritage Property comprised of an original 1864 Roadhouse and working, educational farm, situated along the Cariboo Waggon Road to Barkerville. Both will continue to operate under the BHT’s four guiding principles, or “Four Pillars Approach,” — Protection, Preservation, Presentation and Commerce — according to the news release.

All inquiries into the Barkerville Heritage Trust’s search for a new Chief Executive Officer should be directed to Coleman at ed.coleman@barkerville.ca or 1-888-994-3332, ext. 23.

READ MORE: Barkerville Historic Town and Park takes big steps to protect site against wildfire

editor@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter