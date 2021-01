The sunken barge has been reported to Environment Canada.

The barge sank again on Jan. 8 and is still resting under water. (Bill McQuarrie photo)

Private contractors working under the supervision of the coast guard began preparations last week for the long process of raising the barge that sunk during a winter storm at the Port McNeill Government Dock on December 24. The barge ended up sinking again on Jan. 8 and has been reported to Environment Canada.

More to come

