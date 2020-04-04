VicPD is looking for the owner of this hat, which was left behind after a barbecue was stolen from a Victoria residence. (Rod Phillips/Twitter)

Barbecue thief leaves hat behind at Victoria residence

Anyone who recognizes the hat is asked to call VicPD or Crime Stoppers

  • Apr. 4, 2020 12:00 a.m.
The Victoria Police Department is looking to reunite someone with their hat, which was left behind after a barbecue was stolen from a Victoria residence on April 3.

In a tweet, resident Rod Phillips posted a photo of a black Herschel hat which he says was left behind after someone broke onto his patio and stole his barbecue Friday night.

“Is this your hat?” the tweet asks.

In a reply to the tweet, VicPD says they “would very much like to reunite this hat with its rightful owner … and ask about a certain barbecue.”

The VicPD tweet also says anyone who recognizes the hat should call 250-995-7645 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

