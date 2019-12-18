Bantam boys help with kettle drive

The Houston Figure Skating Club normally hosts a Christmas Gala, that involves the whole club. But do to the fact that they haven't had enough ice to get the whole club ready they did a Klahowya Showcase last weekend. "It was a free community event and the kids who had competed in Klahowya skated. It was a great event the public came and watched and the kids did great. It was a way to say thank you to the community for the support this year," said Mia Mcgonigal, vice president of the Houston Figure Skating Club. (Angelique Houlihan photos)