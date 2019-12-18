Bantam boys help with kettle drive

The Houston boys bantam hockey team is doing Salvation Army Christmas kettle donation shifts at the mall on Mondays and Wednesdays after school. Here players Mathew Sketchley, Everett Himech and George Carroll are ready to acknowledge the generosity of local residents. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
