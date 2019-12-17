Banners of Parksville veterans to grace streets for city’s 75th anniversary

Parksville city council has approved a motion by Mayor Ed Mayne to install banners featuring Parksville-area veterans throughout the city in fall 2020. The banners would honour veterans who gave their life in service, and coincide with the city’s 75th anniversary. (News file photo)

Parksville city council approved a motion to install banners on Parksville streets around next Remembrance Day in honour of the city’s 75th anniversary and those who gave their lives in wartime.

The motion was put forward at the Dec. 2 council meeting by Mayor Ed Mayne. It was moved by Coun. Al Grier and seconded by Coun. Doug O’Brien, and passed unanimously.

“Having attended the Remembrance Day ceremony here a few weeks ago, I was especially reminded of the great men and women from Parksville who lost their lives protecting our way of life in the world wars and recent conflicts,” said Mayne. “In recognition of the sacrifice and the city’s milestone, I think it is important to do something special for Remembrance Day next year, and I would like to see the city place banners bearing the photographs of veterans of Canada’s wars who have a connection to Parksville along Memorial highway, Highway 19A and city hall.”

READ MORE: Parksville man disheartened by notes on windshield saying he’s not a ‘real’ veteran

The council has earmarked $12,000 to support the printing of the 60 proposed banners. Mayne’s initial motion had the funds coming out of the 2020 budget, but Coun. Adam Fras amended the motion so that the funds would be pulled from the council’s contingency fund.

Mayne was inspired by similar banners installed in the city of North Battleford, Sask. The banners as envisioned by Mayne would include the veteran’s name, photo, details, years of service and date of death, and would stay up for three weeks, starting at the beginning of poppy season through to Remembrance Day.

“This is a great milestone, and we owe a debt of gratitude to the many residents who have built the city and made it the wonderful place it is today,” said Mayne.

City staff will work with local families, the Mt. Arrowsmith Legion in Parksville and the Parksville Museum, among others, to conduct the necessary research.