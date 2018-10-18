Banner Rec buys former visitor centre

The old visitor's centre will soon have a new name for itself as Banner Recreation and Marine, following the sale of the building.

The building that Banner Recreation and Marine purchased is the former Visitor Information Centre at 111 Golden Donald Upper Road.Star Photo

The building, which has been for sale for a couple years, is owned by the Town of Golden and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), and was used as the visitor information centre for many years, before the centre moved this year.

Banner Recreation and Marine accepted an offer on the sale of the building, said general manager and owner Derek Bannister. There are some subjects that he wants removed, but he confirmed that Bannister is looking for a little more leg room in Golden.

“We’re looking to bring a few more customer value things to the business,” he said.

Part of the endeavor is expected to include a storage facility for people in Golden and from out of town to store their winter and summer machines. This could mean off season storage for locals, or part time storage for people who regularly travel to Golden for activities like sledding in the back country.

“There’s really nobody offering that level of service that we want to bring here. We have been asked before from customers in the last several years,” he said.

Bannister has hopes of expanding the building, which may include living quarters and rental suites. Rental units would be a nice opportunity for people who live in Golden, and it could provide accommodation for employees that are coming from out of town, he said.

“We’re hoping we can offer a bit of value to an employee if need be, but most importantly to the community,” Bannister said, adding that housing can be difficult to find in Golden. “Anything is going to help the current situation.”

“There’s a lot of moving pieces right now,” he added. “I’m certainly excited, and certainly optimistic.”

Next, the company will work through zoning applications and ensuring the modifications meet municipal and environmental standards. Bannister anticipates Banner Recreation and Marine will not move from its current location for at least a year or more, when the new location will be constructed and set up.

The sale of the building will go toward repaying residents of the Town of Golden and Area A for their investment into the original building and maintenance over the past 14 years.

The Golden British Columbia Visitor Centre closed in 2016 after 12 years in service. It was built and owned by the Golden and Area Community Economic Development Society as Golden Area Initiatives (GAI) through a federal infrastructure grant. After its closure, GAI purchased the property from the province, and dissolved as a society. The Town of Golden and CSRD Area A became owners of the property and building, and agreed to sell it and recoup all original costs.

In 2017, the new Golden Visitor Centre opened on the Trans-Canada Highway as a partnership between local governments, the province, and the Resort Municipality Initiative.