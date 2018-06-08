Bank robbery suspect still on the loose, says Nanaimo RCMP

Police in Nanaimo are searching for Daniel William Harlow who is suspected of robbing the TD Canada Trust Terminal Park branch on Feb. 17. (Photo Submitted)

RCMP are again asking for the public’s help in trying to locate a suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Nanaimo nearly four months ago.

In a Feb. 21 news release, police asked for help locating Daniel William Harlow, 46, wanted on one count of robbery. He is accused of robbing the TD Canada Trust at Terminal Park mall at approximately 3:40 p.m. Feb. 17.

According to an RCMP press release, Harlow was from Nanaimo, but of no fixed address, and is thought to be in the Lower Mainland or may have moved away from B.C.

RELATED: Warrant issued for TD Canada Trust bank robbery suspect

Harlow is described as standing 5-foot-6, weighing 150 pounds, with thinning brown hair and green eyes. He has a number of tattoos, including a wolf on his upper left arm and full sleeve tattoos on both arms.

Harlow is known to go by the aliases of Daniel O’Sullivan, Daniel Johnstone or Daniel Johnson. He is considered violent and should not be approached. Anyone with any information on Harlow’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Nanaimo Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter