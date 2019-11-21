Bank of Canada governor says climate change poses risks to financial systems

Bank of Canada listed climate change among top economic worries in its May financial system health report

  • Nov. 21, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz wasn’t asked about climate change risks at a discussion about economic change and emerging risks on Thursday, so he brought them up himself.

“It’s about the transition risk, right, as everyone’s portfolio and all their lending practices kind of converge on a different climate trend line, that that could have significant consequences for financial systems,” he said.

“So we need to model that and do stress testing and so on, and so we’re building new tools for that.”

His comments came the same week the Bank of Canada outlined its research priorities on the potential impacts of climate change, including physical risks of intensifying weather, the financial risks of stranded assets, and wider risks to the system of increased volatility and unpredictability.

ALSO READ: ‘Climate emergency’ is Oxford’s 2019 Word of the Year

The report by Miguel Molico, senior research director at the bank’s Financial Stability Department, notes that carbon-intensive sectors like oil and gas could be hurt by significant changes in pricing in a transition away from a carbon economy.

“Maintaining the warming below 2.0 degrees Celsius implies that some of the existing fossil fuel reserves will become stranded assets,” he wrote.

“These transition risks are of particular significance for Canada given its endowment of carbon-intensive commodities, the current importance of some of these carbon-intensive sectors for the Canadian economy, and the energy needs for cooling and heating.”

More frequent or severe extreme weather events, or an abrupt transition to a low-carbon economy could have significant impacts on the Canadian financial system, with potential systemic consequences, he said.

Molico said that while much is unknown about the potential impacts of climate change, its physical effects could reduce global annual GDP by 1.5 to as much as 23 per cent by end of the century.

In May, the Bank of Canada for the first time listed climate change among the top worries for the economy as part of its financial system health report.

Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Next for Salmon Arm underpass: build new tracks to avoid construction area
Next story
Royals fall short to Lakers in five-set nailbiter

Just Posted

Most Read

  • FreshCo Chilliwack opened with people lined up to get in on Thursday morning

    'Our main goal is to lower food prices in the neighbourhood,' says FreshCo Chilliwack owner

  • Poets pub night at Cornerstone in Courtenay

    Ever wonder what it would be like to sit in a pub in Scotland or the Yukon and listen to Robbie Burns or Robert Service recite their raucous poems with a glass of wine or a pint of beer in their hands? Well, welcome to Poet's Pub Night held on the last Monday of every month (Nov. 25) from 7-9 p.m. at the Cornerstone Taproom on Cliffe and Fifth. This is a chance to enjoy the lighter side of poetry. The evening is hosted by Lawrence Cooper, poet laureate of the Comox Valley. The evening features some prewritten poems from poets on a given topic and then some on the spot writing and sharing. This month's topic is Chasing Away the Winter Blues. Bring your really sad poems and then we will help you chase all the blues away. You do not have to have a prewritten poem or be a melancholy poet to get in the door. Just come and join in and write. Everyone including shy poets, lovers of poetry (or poets), and anyone else who wants to just drop into a warm place to meet some great people is welcome.

  • Local vape store owner welcomes move to cap nicotine levels in vape liquids

    Nicotine content has been limited to 20 milligrams per millimetre

  • Barriere Skatepark project still need to raise $74,000

    As of Oct. 29, 2019 the Barriere Skatepark Society is now an incorporated non-profit Society in the province of British Columbia. Originally the Society was known as the Barriere Skatepark Supporters Group, which was formed in the fall of 2016. Their Facebook page: Barriere Skatepark Society, shows 189 members.

  • Volunteers organize annual clean up of illegal dumping sites

    Waste found by Copper River included an abandoned RV, leaking batteries

  • Organizers planning another climate strike at Penticton’s city hall on Nov. 29

    The strike is part of the fourth global one in the Fridays for Future movement

  • Annual Seal Bay Jingle Bell Run upcoming

    Come one, come all to the forest of Seal Bay where Christmas sounds of sleigh bells, songs, and Santa's ho-ho-ho will ring loud and clear as the Comox Valley Road Runners once again host the annual Jingle Bell Charity Fun Run for the Comox Valley Food Bank on Sunday, Dec. 1.