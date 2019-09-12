Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour early bird draw winner

The recipient of a three-day adventure with Wells Gray Adventures announced

Charlotte Smith, Wells Gray Outdoors Club director and Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour event coordinator, and Tay Briggs, owner of Wells Gray Adventures (WGA), draw the name for the film festival early bird draw on Sept. 12. The winner, Jordan Scott, is the recipient of a three-day adventure with WGA. Photo by Jaime Polmateer

Charlotte Smith, Wells Gray Outdoors Club director and Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour event coordinator, and Tay Briggs, owner of Wells Gray Adventures (WGA), drew the name for the film festival early bird draw on Sept. 12. The winner, Jordan Scott, is the recipient of a three-day adventure with WGA.

https://www.clearwatertimes.com/news/banff-mountain-film-festival-world-tour-returns/

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour takes place Sept. 20.

Tickets are $25 and are available at the Bigfoot Trading Co., the Dutch Lake Community Centre, Yellowhead Community Services reception and online www.wellsgrayoutdoorsclub.ca

newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter