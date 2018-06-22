Band has guitars stolen while touring through Nelson

Michael Rault's band had three guitars taken after playing a show Thursday

A band making a tour stop in Nelson woke up after a show to find its guitars stolen.

Edmonton native Michael Rault and his band performed at a house on Carbonate Street on Thursday night. They stayed the night there and left their gear in the home’s living room.

In the morning, a 1960s Gibson 335 red guitar, a 1970s wood-coloured 12-string Fender acoustic and a black 1970s Fender Precision bass were gone.

The loss of the Gibson in particular stings Rault, who took it up from his father.

“It is a situation where he bought that guitar in the 70s or 80s and I think I’ve played it on the last five records I’ve made. It’s kind of my signature guitar.”

Rault said his band will need to rent gear for the remainder of their tour, which he said will go on. His band is due to play in Vancouver on Saturday, followed by dates throughout the western United States.

“It is a quite difficult set back,” said Rault. “We’re just hoping the stuff turns up eventually. Beyond the tour, it’s going to be hard to replace a lot of these instruments unfortunately. It’s a very huge blow but I think we can potentially still make the tour happen.”

The band has filed a report with the Nelson Police Department. Rault said he would close that report, no questions asked, if the guitars were returned.

