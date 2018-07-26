Ban on open fires on Penticton Indian Band land

The Town of Oliver will be limiting campgrounds within town limits to just two campfires for every 25 campsites.

An open fire and campfire ban is now in effect on the Penticton Indian Band land.

PIB chief and council issued the notice that prohibited activities include the burning of any waste, slash or other materials (piled or scattered), the burning of any fires, stubble or grass fires of any size, the use of fireworks, sky lanterns or burning barrels of any size or description and campfires.

“Although the Penticton Indian Band recognized the public safety concerns regarding fires, cultural practises of ceremonial burning for specific traditions will not be restricted (i.e. the passing of a family members, kWilsn, etc.). These specific fires must register with the Epenticton Indian Band fire department so that notification can be provided to emergency first responders before the fire is lit — ensuring the best, safe practise,” it said in a news release.

The PIB notice said any open flame, of any size, puts the community at risk and failure to abide by the restriction will result in the RCMP attending any residences that are noted to have any type of open flame or burning.

