Balmoral store broken into

A night darkened by power outage provided cover for the theft of cigarettes and lottery tickets

Security footage shows a suspected thief approaching the front door of the Balmoral store early in the morning on June 25. (The New Balmoral Store/Facebook)

A thief took advantage of a power outage to break into the Balmoral store on the Trans-Canada Highway in Blind Bay in the early hours of June 25.

Several items including cigarettes, lottery tickets and pocket knives were stolen.

According to an RCMP press release, police are reviewing security camera footage and following up with the BC Lottery Corporation and the owner of the store.

“This was a very risky move on the thief’s part,” said Jordie Wiens, the owner of the store.

Wiens said they are taking steps to better secure their front door and add longer battery backups for their security measures.

In a post on the store’s Facebook page they say they are trying to contact the driver of a mid-to-late 1990s Chevrolet regular cab pickup truck which drove right past the thief in the parking lot of the store shortly before the robbery. The post says the truck was not involved in the robbery.

@SalmonArmjim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter