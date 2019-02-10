Ballenas Secondary to host next Parksville council meeting

Meeting takes place in school theatre on Feb. 20 at 1:30 p.m.

The next regular meeting of Parksville council will be held at Ballenas Senior Secondary on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 1.30 pm.

Ballenas Senior Secondary is located at 135 North Pym St. and the meeting will be held in the school theatre.

A city press release states that council wishes to hold meetings at locations in the community to provide residents with additional opportunities to attend and with this meeting at Ballenas, will engage students in the local government process.

This meeting will be school-focused with delegations from Ballenas students and an expanded question period.

The general public is welcome to attend.

The June 17 regular council meeting is scheduled to be held at Knox United Church.

— NEWS Staff, submitted