The RDCK says the water quality is good once again

The water quality notice for Balfour is over. File photo

Balfour’s boil water notice has been rescinded by the Regional District Central Kootenay.

The RDCK initially issued the notice on July 9 as a precaution while work was done to a watermain tie-in.

But according to a Monday statement, two tests confirmed the water quality was good.

More information about upgrades to the Balfour water system can be found at rdck.ca/BalfourProject.