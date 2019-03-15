Bald eagle eggs spotted in livestream of South Surrey nest

The eagles have landed – or the eggs have, at least.

A bald eagle nesting in South Surrey’s Douglas neighbourhood – in an area set aside as a bald-eagle preserve that was created last year in conjunction with the construction of a nearby townhome development – has produced two eggs.

The nests have been viewable via internet livestream since the creation of the preserve last fall.

The City of Surrey tweeted Friday “We’re happy to report that a protected eagles nest from a recent development application has been successful in its first year.”

For the love of birds! We're happy to report that a protected eagles nest from a recent development application has been successful in its first year, producing 2 eggs so far. View the live stream of the nest at https://t.co/mvmREeuPp5 #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/zaTaCZ7EjM — City of Surrey (@CityofSurrey) March 15, 2019

The eagle preserve was built after a tree popular with the large birds was cut down last August to make way for a townhome project near 0 Avenue and 172 Street, aptly named ‘The Eagles.’ Afterward, developer Dawson & Sawyer, along with the city and provincial officials agreed to set aside a half-acre of land for the preserve.

At the time, an official with the developer said the idea for the preserve – originally proposed by local biologist David Hancock, had been in the works for the past two years.

The preserve is the first of its kind in the city.

editorial@peacearchnews.com

Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook