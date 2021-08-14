Bakery chain with Langley factory matches donations to UNICEF vaccine fund

Bimbo Canada is donating up to $10 million to the #GiveAVax fund

A national bakery chain with a major factory in Langley is donating up to $10 million in matching funds to UNICEF’s #GiveAVax Fund.

Bimbo Canada, which is a division of the Mexico-based multinational Grupo Bimbo, announced the project in early August.

“One of our beliefs is we are one community,” said Joe McCarthy, president of Bimbo Canada. “This is true not just for the communities that we live and work in, but with our neighbours around the world.”

It costs about $4.81 for each two-dose vaccine regimen against the novel coronavirus, and UNICEF, a United Nations agency that provides humanitarian and developmental aid, primarily aimed at children, has pledged to deliver two billion doses of the vaccine.

While Canada, the United States, and most other developed nations have relatively high rates of vaccination, poorer nations have much lower rates and are more vulnerable to the continuing spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donations to UNICEF’s #GiveAVax fund are also being matched currently by the government of Canada.

Anyone can donate online at unicef.ca.

Formerly Canada Bread until was bought by Grupo Bimbo in 2014, the company produces a number of brands including Dempsters, Villagio, and Stonemill.

