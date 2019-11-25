Baker Street stabbing victim is healing and grateful

Ramita Kedia is still recovering from an injury to her hand

Ramita Kedia, centre, is seen with her fiancé Michael MacFadden and her mother Krishna Kedia, who is visiting from India to look after her daughter. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

A Slocan Valley resident who was stabbed on Baker Street in Nelson on Sept. 13 is on the mend but still struggling with some of her injuries.

Ramita Kedia told the Star she is visiting a physiotherapist regularly because of pain, swelling, and restricted movement in her arms and especially in her left hand.

Kedia was attacked from behind and stabbed multiple times by a person she did not know. Passersby protected her and disarmed her alleged assailant.

Fiona Coyle was charged with attempted murder following the incident.

Kedia said she often feels “waves of gratitude for everyone that helped us or thought of me kindly, and am very happy to still be here.”

She said she recently visited Stephen Fowler, one of the men who disarmed her alleged attacker, in his bookshop.

“That was a really healing experience for me because I would not be here without him and without many other people who stepped in. I don’t think I talked much, it was mostly just crying and hugging. I don’t think I can express what I felt. I have been to his store many times before but never did I know that our paths would cross like that.”

Kedia said she is often asked how she feels about Nelson as a community following the incident.

“If I ever had kids and they were walking downtown I would feel safer knowing that the community is there to help each other, so I am super grateful for absolutely everybody, everybody who stepped in, and who messaged us with their thoughts and words.

“But it feels as though a bubble has been broken. Now I am acutely aware of how fleeting people’s lives can be. I want to be more selective with how I use my time in future and make sure I do things that bring me joy and not wait until someday. Right now, it is just my hand that is taking up all my attention.”

Coyle is in custody and will appear on Dec. 3 in Nelson court. Her lawyer, Blair Suffredine, told the Star that a psychiatric assessment has been ordered but has yet to take place.

