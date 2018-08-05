Bailey elected Gwaii Trust director for Graham Island Central

Voters in Port Clements and Tlell choose Maureen Bailey for director of Graham Island Central

Maureen Bailey is the new Gwaii Trust director for Graham Island Central.

Port Clements and Tlell voters gave Bailey a strong show of support in the Aug. 4 by-election, where she received 49 votes.

Fellow candidates Elizabeth Cumming and Ian Gould received 15 and 13 votes, respectively.

Bailey replaces former director Berry Wijdeven, who resigned his position. With Christine Cunningham as her alternate, Bailey said some of her top priorities for Graham Island Central are sustainable energy, food security, and support for local youth.

