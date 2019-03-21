Bail hearing adjourned for April in Terrace manslaughter case

Veronica Leanne Bolton, 34, is accused in death of Rene Fagan, 85

A woman charged with manslaughter briefly appeared via video in a Terrace court on March 20.

Veronica Leanne Bolton was charged in the death of 85-year-old Rene Fagan. Fagan was found unresponsive with apparent stab wounds outside a residence on Soucie Ave. on March 6. Bolton was arrested shortly after in connection with the incident.

Her bail hearing was adjourned by the defence until April 4. She remains in custody. The Crown also renewed a no-contact order for interviewed witnesses.

