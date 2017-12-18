Bail for man charged in Kelowna murder

The man charged in the 2013 killing of Kelowna resident Theresa Neville has been released on bail.
Jay Thomson, 61, was released Monday on a $20,000 surety.He’s scheduled to return to court Jan.8.
Thomson, who is believed to have been in a common law relationship with Neville, is charged with second degree murder.
When police arrived to the 300 block of Yates Road home June 18, 2013 at 12:37 a.m., they discovered the body of the 27-year-old mother of two.
Her children—8 and 10-years old—were found unharmed, and also inside the home. They were relocated with their extended family.
Until this week, Thomson had little more than half a dozen speeding tickets and driving infractions on his record.
