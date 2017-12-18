Kelowna courthouse. - Image Credit: Capital News file photo

Bail for man charged in Kelowna murder

The man charged in a 2013 Glenmore-area murder has been released on bail

  • Dec. 18, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The man charged in the 2013 killing of Kelowna resident Theresa Neville has been released on bail.

Jay Thomson, 61, was released Monday on a $20,000 surety.He’s scheduled to return to court Jan.8.

RELATED: ARREST MADE IN GLENMORE MURDER

Thomson, who is believed to have been in a common law relationship with Neville, is charged with second degree murder.

When police arrived to the 300 block of Yates Road home June 18, 2013 at 12:37 a.m., they discovered the body of the 27-year-old mother of two.

Her children—8 and 10-years old—were found unharmed, and also inside the home. They were relocated with their extended family.

Until this week, Thomson had little more than half a dozen speeding tickets and driving infractions on his record.

SIGNATURE

Previous story
Revelstoke Community Housing Society aiming to break catch-22 cycle
Next story
Snow falling heavily in Williams Lake

Just Posted

Early morning fatal crash leaves Burrard Street Bridge closed

  • 9 hours ago

 

Saanich wants province to investigate term limits

  • 9 hours ago

 

LETTER: Singing a stinky song in French Creek

  • 9 hours ago

 

Twisters athletes qualify for Elite Canada event

 

Most Read