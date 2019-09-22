Bail decision for man charged in South Surrey torched-SUV killing expected Oct. 11

Harjot Singh Deo, charged in the August 2017 death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi, will have to wait a few more weeks to learn if he will be released from custody.

Following a two-day bail hearing held this week in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, Judge Laura Gerow reserved her decision on the matter until Oct. 11.

Deo, 21, has been in custody since early May, following his arrest at Vancouver airport. A charge of second-degree murder was announced that month; an additional charge of ‘indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains’ was announced in June.

Nineteen-year-old Dhesi’s body was found shortly after midnight on Aug. 2, 2017, when emergency crews responded to a torched SUV in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue.

Police have said she and Deo had been in a romantic relationship.

Deo is one of five people – all related – charged in connection with Dhesi’s killing. Manjit Kaur Deo (mother), Inderdeep Kaur Deo (sister), Gurvinder Singh Deo (brother) and Talwinder Khun Khun (cousin) were all granted bail, with conditions, following hearings held in June, July and August.

Harjot Deo’s bail hearing got underway Monday and continued on Thursday. Gerow is to also render her decision in New Westminster.