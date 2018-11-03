Bad Tattoo to host Monday night yoga in November

Prepared to get topsy turvy and tipsy at Yoga in the Brewery hosted by Bad Tattoo Brewing.

Every monday in November, the Penticton brewery will host a yoga session from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. All skill levels are welcome to try this vinyasa style flow class.

Drop-in is $15 or attendees can sign up in advance. The cost of the class includes a 10 ounce glass of your favourite Bad Tattoo brew.

Yoga mats will be available on location. For more information, visit Bad Tattoo Brewing’s Facebook page.

