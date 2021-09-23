Bad Tattoo Brewing Penticton moves to takeout to avoid vax passport

The business had previously announced it would not be enforcing vaccine proof

Bad Tattoo Brewing in Penticton has announced changes to how it will be serving customers beginning Sept. 23.

Instead of sitting down and getting their orders in to a waiter, diners will go up to the counter to order and pick up their food.

Alcohol sales will also be limited to those standing in the tasting room portion of the restaurang.

Online orders for food, as well as phone-in orders and take-out will still be available with the new cafe-styled service.

Following the Provincial Health Order, the cafe or fast food style of restaurant does not require the business to ensure proof of vaccination for customers.

In August, co-owner Lee Agur emailed Bad Tattoo members to inform them that the business would not be requiring vaccinations for customers or checking vaccine passports.

At the time, Agur told the Western News that he viewed it as a “health and safety issue” for employees of the business out of concern of having them deal with customers who may be upset over being asked whether they are vaccinated.

No announcement was made regarding Bad Tattoo’s Kelowna location, which opened this summer.

