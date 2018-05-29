Backyard tragedy takes life of 13-year old

Grace Peerless, 13, of Terrace, B.C., succumbed to complications arising from severe burns incurred at a fire pit in her family’s back yard. (Photo courtesy Peerless family)

he community is grieving the tragic loss of a 13-year old Skeena Middle School student who succumbed to burns received from a backyard campfire this weekend.

Grace Peerless passed away at the B.C. Children’s Hospital May 26 at 1 a.m.

Her mother, Lynn Peerless, said it may never be known how the flames reached her daughter, only that she was alone at the fire pit around 9 p.m. when her hair and clothes caught fire. Lynn believes the cause was a hot ember, or hairspray acting as an accelerant.

“She’s from the north — she’s been around fire her whole life. She’s a scout. She wouldn’t just fall in,” Lynn said.

Hearing the screams for help, Lynn found her daughter in flames and yelled for Grace to stop, drop and roll. Grace’s 17-year-old brother also rushed in with a garden hose to douse the flames.

Grace was airlifted to B.C. Children’s Hospital and admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit where it was determined she suffered mostly second-degree burns to 30 per cent of her upper body, according to Lynn. Doctors told the family Grace’s likelihood of survival was as high as 95 per cent but complications quickly escalated and Grace passed away within two days.

“Everyone is stunned. I mean the doctors don’t even understand why,” said Lynn. “I was ready to help her through a very long recovery, but at least she would be alive.”

BC Coroners Service has confirmed a Terrace female in her early teens was airlifted to the B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver May 24 and pronounced deceased May 26. No further information is forthcoming until the coroner’s investigation is complete.

READ MORE: Sebastian Downing succumbs to viral infections

Lynn said the family was told today, May 29, it may take longer than a year to receive the coroner’s report that may explain the complications leading to Grace’s death, and perhaps how the flames reached her body in the first place.

As condolences spread to the family through social media, Grace was remembered as a consummate storyteller, a happy teenager and an adventurous scout.

“It’s amazing how many people are coming forward, and I’m learning just how many people’s lives she touched,” Lynn said. “She was a true floater, someone who could drift through every crowd. It didn’t matter if your family was on welfare or you were the richest kid in school, she’d treat you the same.”

As of Monday morning at the doors to Skeena Middle School, where Grace was a student, a makeshift memorial had sprung with flowers and notes.

School District 82 Superintendent of Schools, Katherine McIntosh, said resources were available to help everyone move through the difficult time.

“Our staff and students share a heartfelt sadness around the loss of this young life. At times like this, as everyone else in our community, our hearts go out to the family and relatives.”

A celebration of life has been planned for Tuesday, June 5 at 4 p.m. The service will be at the REM Lee Theater followed by a reception in the Caledonia gym.

The family says they’ve incurred close to $10,000 in expenses for travel and funeral arrangements, for which a crowdfund page has been set up at GoFundMe.com under Remembering Grace Peerless.

quinn@terracestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter