Back to school in Burns Lake

Students at Lakes District Secondary board the buses at the end of the first day of classes for the new school year, on Sept. 3. With school back in session there are more children walking and cycling on the roads. Motorists should take special care while driving and obey speed limits. (Blair McBride photos)
