Back to School backpack giveaway returns to Abbotsford

City Dream Centre hosts its second Back to School event and backpack giveaway in Abbotsford on Aug. 29. (File photo)

City Dream Centre is back in Abbotsford later this month for the second time with its annual Back to School event.

Last year saw the local debut for the Surrey-based organization, which helps distribute school supplies to families in need.

The Abbotsford event will occur at Abbotsford Middle School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 29. The event promises to offer backpacks, school supplies, produce hampers and more. Organizers stated they will abide by all COVID-19 regulations at the event.

Similar events will be held later this month in Surrey, Langley and Aldergrove.

Since 2009, City Dream Centre’s Adopt-a-School program has worked closely with teachers, school administrators and the Surrey school board, providing help to families in need throughout the school year.

Hundreds of food hampers and more than 3,000 wrapped Christmas gifts are given out each year.

Girls Club and Boys Club noon-hour programs run weekly, helping to equip at-risk girls and boys against gangs and traffickers and notably changing the bully culture in participating schools.

Weekly emergency weekend feeding support is also provided to relieve the strain of families struggling with poverty.

2020 marks the sixth annual Back to School event helping schools in B.C.

Those interested in helping to support the project can sponsor a single backpack for $15 or a whole classroom of backpacks for $450. A donation of $50 will sponsor a hamper for a local family in need.

Recognition for the donation can be in the form of a tax receipt or a sponsorship agreement if you are a business. Lots of volunteers will be needed to make the day run smoothly, so corporate donors are welcome to bring their employees as a team building event. Those interested in volunteering can contact hello@citydreamcentre.com for more details.

