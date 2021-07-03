Back to business after the pandemic

Canada Day this year is certainly being placed in a different context following the discovery of unmarked graves at residential schools in Kamloops and Saskatchewan.

I believe the public wants both these particular sites fully investigated, but we must keep in mind that they may just be the beginning of the discovery of many more unmarked sites.

With respect to the pandemic, as we inevitably move toward small gatherings and we see our restaurants and gyms get back to business, I want to thank everyone who has helped to support our local business owners.

I have heard about generous tips floated across the counter for take-out and I have watched our local residents show the true colours of the Cariboo-Chilcotin as the businesses have done everything in their power to keep patrons safe.

I can tell you that business owners very much appreciate the customer support they are receiving, and they want to thank everyone for their patience in adapting to all the restrictions.

It’s been a real struggle for business owners and it’s nice to finally see light at the end of the tunnel.

As a matter of fact, economic recovery was the topic of Wednesday’s tailgate event hosted by the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce.

Stampede Royalty and Williams Lake Willy were expected to be on hand with the Canadian Mental Health Association selling hot dogs and burgers for a fundraiser.

As we begin to emerge from the pandemic, many more events are going to pop up soon.

As near to restart our local economy, it is important to note that restaurants and tourism operations that are used to receiving clientele from all over the world are having the toughest time of all.

So please continue to do everything you to help support one another.

Cariboo-Chilcotin is known for this and that’s why it is the greatest place on earth to be, and these challenging times have brought out the best in all of us.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House Free Press