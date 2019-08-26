Back-to-back crashes back up Nanaimo Parkway traffic

Two accidents happened 20 minutes apart between Jingle Pot Road and Northfield Road

Traffic backed up along the Nanaimo Parkway after two vehicle accidents 20 minutes apart this afternoon between Jingle Pot Road and Northfield Road. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

Two accidents on the parkway 20 minutes apart have slowed traffic in both directions.

Emergency crews were called to two accidents on the Nanaimo Parkway between Jingle Pot Road and Northfield Road.

The southbound accident happened just before 4:40 p.m. and the northbound accident happened at Northfield at 5 p.m.

Traffic backed up on southbound lanes Nanaimo Parkway due to 2 motor vehicle collisions between Jingle Pot Road and Northfield Road intersections.

Traffic also backing up in northbound lanes Northfield to East Wellington Roads. Avoid Parkway.#traffic #Nanaimo @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/awVrLXPIoL — Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) August 27, 2019

For past coverage of car crashes in the Nanaimo area, click here.

TODAY’S MOST-READ: Crane truck tips onto two condominium homes in north Nanaimo

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter