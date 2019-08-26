Traffic backed up along the Nanaimo Parkway after two vehicle accidents 20 minutes apart this afternoon between Jingle Pot Road and Northfield Road. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

Back-to-back crashes back up Nanaimo Parkway traffic

Two accidents happened 20 minutes apart between Jingle Pot Road and Northfield Road

  • Aug. 26, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Two accidents on the parkway 20 minutes apart have slowed traffic in both directions.

Emergency crews were called to two accidents on the Nanaimo Parkway between Jingle Pot Road and Northfield Road.

The southbound accident happened just before 4:40 p.m. and the northbound accident happened at Northfield at 5 p.m.

For past coverage of car crashes in the Nanaimo area, click here.

TODAY’S MOST-READ: Crane truck tips onto two condominium homes in north Nanaimo

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kelowna mom misses two sons killed by opioids
Next story
Town of Golden receives funding to update flood mapping

Just Posted

Most Read