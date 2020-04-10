Back in Time

55 YEARS AGO:

Judy Johnston, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alex Johnston of Star Lake, who attended Jericho School for the Deaf in Vancouver, had been listed as a likely swimming candidate for the Deaf Olympics, which were to be held in Washington. Forty competing countries were entering teams. Judging by past performance it was anticipated the Jericho team would place high.

Power was flowing in Upper Clearwater to the Clearwater Forest Camp, and two homes. The McTagues and Warkentin’s. Most homes in the valley were wired and ready to hook up as soon as power became available.

50 YEARS AGO:

A man from Little Fort was charged with common assault on a ferry operator, and although threatened, no blows were struck. The man was sentenced to 60 days. On the same day, there was an accident three miles north of McMurphy when a car driven by a man from Washington rolled down a 70-foot gravel embankment. The car, with damage estimated between $2,500 and $3,000, was described as a total loss. The driver incurred no injuries.

A fire of unknown origin completely destroyed a Birch Island home. Neighbours were able to save just a few of the contents. The owners were on a trip to the coast at the time of the fire.

45 YEARS AGO:

School superintendent, John Denley, at a meeting of School District 26 trustees, said that capital expense bylaw No. 2 was ready for adoption. The proposal, according to a copy received from MLA Gerry Anderson, would allow trustees to borrow up to a sum of $322,300 for “Acquiring and developing school sites and purchasing, constructing, reconstructing, furnishing, and equipping buildings for school purposes, or use in connection therewith and other expenditures for school purposes.

40 YEARS AGO:

B.C. Hydro safety officials were keeping their fingers crossed as this time of year was when kite flyers sent aloft their gaily decorated and potentially lethal wind-driven craft. “A 13-year-old Kamloops boy was severely burned last year when his kite touched a power line,” said Ron Haddad, Clearwater District Manager. “We’re hoping this year the season will pass without any accidents at all.” He added many British Columbians believe that telephone poles carry only low voltage telephone wires and it’s only the lines carried by steel pylons that are dangerous. “That’s a misconception,” Haddad added. “Most telephone poles are not telephone poles at all, but power poles, usually carrying about 6,900 volts per line. It only takes 110 volts to kill.”

35 YEARS AGO:

Thompson-Nicola Regional District Television, Parks and Cemeteries committee chairman, Murray Stockton, told a meeting that during the time channels 2 and 10 were off the air for several days the previous weekend, he had been inundated by calls and received much flak. He decided to hire a helicopter and check our problems at both sites. Art Mayer, who for many years looked after the Grizzly Mountain site, went up Saturday in a helicopter with two bottles of propane. Mr. Stockton said they left Mayer on the mountain and returned for additional propane. Unfortunately the site needed fittings as well as more propane so there was no television Saturday, resulting in Stockton receiving more phone calls. On Sunday they went back up by snowmobile and were able to return the stations back to air.

30 YEARS AGO:

Clearwater was celebrating its 65th birthday. Members of the Clearwater Chamber of Commerce tourism, promotions and highways and signs committees were asking residents’ support in beautifying Clearwater and area. “Let’s clean up our town,” said spokesperson Anne Krawec, to celebrate the anniversary. She was appealing to taxpayers to take pride in their community, asking each to do his or her part in the clean-up.

25 YEARS AGO:

A Pritchard woman had died when she was thrown from the van she was a passenger in after the vehicle collided with a chip truck and became airborne, coming to a rest 30 feet below Highway 5 in Tum Tum Trailer Court in Vavenby. Clearwater RCMP reported a southbound 1994 Ford Aerostar crossed the centre line of the highway into the path of the northbound chip truck just south of Vavenby turn-off at roughly 3 p.m.

20 YEARS AGO:

Schools were closed and pickets were up throughout School district 73 (Kamloops-Thompson). Local school support workers with Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 3500 had joined other school district locals across the province to go on a strike. “By and large, the system is down,” said Ken Christian. The school board chair was in Clearwater as part of his job as chief environmental health officer with the Thompson Health Region. Union workers had begun walking the line at all 56 sites in the district, including the main board offices, school bus depots and the purchasing department.

15 YEARS AGO:

Police stopped a vehicle that was observed being operated in an erratic manner. After observing signs of impairment on the driver, police detained him for impaired driving. The driver was returned to the Clearwater detachment office where he provided breath samples of nearly four times the legal limit. He then faced a court appearance for his actions.

RCMP were called to an assault at a local bar. The instigators decided that they were not going to be arrested, and ended up in a fight with the police. Three people were taken into custody and faced a variety of charges, including resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, uttering threats, and obstruction. One police officer had to go to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

10 YEARS AGO:

Members of the Clearwater RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in Blackpool. Once inside the residence officers located and seized 346 marijuana plants and 2.75 kg of dried marijuana. One male was arrested inside the home. He was then facing charges of production of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

5 YEARS AGO:

The District of Clearwater should have a handicapped parking bylaw — and enforce it, according to William Ellis. The Clearwater Secondary School student made a presentation to town council during one of its meetings. “Before my dad became disabled, I didn’t really care as much,” Ellis said. “Now I realize how much of a difference a few steps can make. I think knowledge is a big key here.” He was told the district had been working to increase the number of handicapped parking spots, but there was not yet a bylaw officer to enforce them.

1 YEAR AGO:

The First Responder Family Fundraiser and Community Dinner took place at the Dutch Lake Community Centre, where emergency personnel and community members took in an interactive presentation offering tools to help deal with traumatic stress. Hosted by former responder, Terrance Kosikar, the event drew nearly 80 people and raised roughly $3,500 through silent auctions and donations.

Clearwater Times