Back in Time

55 YEARS AGO:

Square dancers from Clinton, Clearwater, Little Fort and Falkland squared up with Barriere Maids and Blades in the Barriere Elementary School.

This event marked the first time that the Barriere club has hosted a jamboree.

The Maids and Blades were in their second season, and were under the auspices of the Barriere Recreation Commission.

50 YEARS AGO:

Sixty Clearwaterites attended the Vernon Winter Carnival snowmobile championships.

Forty five of these were Sno-drifters cheering on their eight members who were competing. Ed Shook, Vavenby, despite blisters on both hands from a hot pulley that he burned himself on while replacing a broken belt, won the overall points trophy in 650 Class B Main and a cheque for $50. In the same class Wayne Hystad took fourth place.

Approximately two weeks previous HK Poucher (Hardwoods) Ltd.’s dry kiln at Merritt, fully loaded with high-value birch was completely destroyed by fire. A program to rebuild was underway with a completion date projected at mid-march.

45 YEARS AGO:

The Clearwater Improvement District had received a letter from members of the Clearwater, Florida city government. Last year a totem pole was sent to the Florida city and officials there were to devise a fitting ceremony of acceptance and extended an invitation for local Clearwater representatives to attend.

40 YEARS AGO:

It had been 10 years since the forming of a hospital auxiliary in Clearwater. The need for an auxiliary was realized soon after permission was given by Mr. Loffmark, the then Health Minister, to go ahead on a hospital for Clearwater.

35 YEARS AGO:

The eighth annual Snowarama sponsored in Clearwater by the Lions Club and Snowdrifters, held February 3 raised approximately $2,100 for the British Columbian Lions Society for Crippled Children with more expected. The event drew a total of 28 snowmobiles and riders.

MP Nelson Riis presented the closure of CTP Camp 2 Mill and the resultant unemployment to the House of Commons on January 24 during its deliberations. He requested that they apply pressure to the Minister of Regional Industrial Expansion to assist them in obtaining a federal government loan or other financial support to allow the mill to reopen.

30 YEARS AGO:

It was ladies day to shine at the sixth annual Wells Gray Loppet ski marathon. The first four local finishers were all women. Best local time was put in by Blue River’s Melissa Lombard at 3:09:33. She was 53rd overall.

Lynda MacLennan of Clearwater was not far behind at 3:21:28. More than 200 people signed up for the event which was about 25 per cent more over the previous year.

25 YEARS AGO:

More than 80 men, women and children ignored the frigid temperature to wear a yellow ribbon and join a candlelight walk through Weyerhauser subdivision. The subdued gathering was held in conjunction with similar events held around the province in memory of Melanie Carpenter, as well as other children who have been victims of violence.

20 YEARS AGO:

A former Clearwater businessman, charged with robbing a downtown Kamloops cold beer and wine store in 1998, would be allowed to serve his sentence in the community.

15 YEARS AGO:

According to Clearwater RCMP, a northbound vehicle crossed over the centre line, striking an oncoming vehicle head-on.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was charged with driving without due care after being released from hospital in Clearwater.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, a Clearwater resident, was taken to Kamloops hospital with what police described as quite serious injuries.

10 YEARS AGO:

Raft Mountain appeared to have a twin as District of Clearwater erected two large signs next to Highway 5 at either end of town.

A process to develop a new official community plan (OCP) was getting support. “In some other communities, it’s been like pulling teeth to get people to participate.

Here, we’re getting people calling up, asking how to get involved,” reported Deb Biddiscombe, one of the consultants involved.

5 YEARS AGO:

Representatives from all North Thompson communities, including Simpcw First Nation and TNRD, met in a community-to-community forum at Dutch Lake Community Centre. Simpcw chief Rita Matthew noted that the First Nation band and the other residents of the valley have a history of working together.

1 YEAR AGO:

RCMP were still looking for 25-year- old Layton Daniel MacLaren as he was wanted for a number of offenses in the area.

He is wanted for possession of identity documents belonging to another person, and failure to comply with probation, and he was awaiting disposition on charges of trespassing at night, theft under $5000, and possession of stolen property under $5000.

