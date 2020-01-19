Back in Time

55 YEARS AGO:

A minor snow slide in the Louis Creek Canyon held up the traffic for several hours late Sunday night, while the public works crews were busy punching a route through the slide. The crew was still cleaning up on Monday afternoon. With the excessive amounts of snow and the extremely mild weather, road men feel there could be more of these incidents.

50 YEARS AGO:

Another accident had taken place on the hazardous Clearwater Bridge. A truck with a load of logs driven by Clare Long, Knutsford, while travelling south collided head-on with a car driven by Steven Brian Morrin, Clearwater. Extensive damage resulted to the Morrin vehicle and an estimate for $800 was given. A passenger in the car, Jack Cameron, suffered minor injuries to the face and neck.

45 YEARS AGO:

The second regional Mark 10 snowmobile races took place on the Sno-Drifters track in Clearwater. As in the previous race held the month previous, a good number of contestants were expected. For this race something new had been added – a 50 lap endurance race which would be the highlight of the meet.

40 YEARS AGO:

Some Clearwater residents were completely without water Sunday afternoon as water at the CID dam froze. By Monday morning water was back on again but residents within the Clearwater Improvement District were being asked to conserve the precious fluid. CID staff were unable to explain reasons for water not being available and to press time The Times was waiting for a return phone call with details. Meanwhile school children in three Clearwater Schools enjoyed an unexpected holiday and some businesses were operating on a standby basis.

35 YEARS AGO:

The planned Wells Gray Ski Marathon had been shortened from 45km to 30 km. It was anticipated that the winning time would be between one and a half and two hours. The slowest should be about nine. The Wells Gray Marathon was one of the Swix Loppet series, a group of 12 major races in BC sponsored by a large ski wax company.

30 YEARS AGO:

On January 11, a south-bound vehicle lost control on Highway 5 at Wire Cache and overturned in the ditch. The vehicle sustained approximately $2,000 damage and the driver received minor lacerations. As a result of the investigation the driver’s license was suspended for 24 hours.

25 YEARS AGO:

A mass walk out by 16 directors from the small municipalities and electoral districts at the TNRD Board meeting was the only way to prevent the five directors representing the city of Kamloops from “ramming a motion through with their weighted vote” said area B Director Stephen Quinn. “By doing that (walking out), there was no quorum, so the issue couldn’t be dealt with”.

20 YEARS AGO:

Logging controversy drew a large crowd to Blackpool Hall where Slocan foresters answered concerns about deer range, flooding and visual impacts. The program being considered would log about 17 per cent of the total area in the first pass. The second pass would take place in 15 to 20 years and the third pass in approximately 40.

15 YEARS AGO:

A pickup truck was struck by a train at a private crossing near Avola. A passenger in the pickup was taken to the Clearwater Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigation showed that the Alberta plate truck had been stolen out of Chase last year and was not insured.

10 YEARS AGO:

Clearwater RCMP attended a trailer park near Vavenby and seized 432 marijuana plants from two separate grows. The trailer was not occupied, however police had identified two subjects of interest and the investigation remained open.

5 YEARS AGO:

“Most homeowners in the North Thompson will see changes in the -5 per cent to +10 per cent range,” said Graham Held, deputy assessor for the Thompson- Caribou as the 2015 assessment notices went out in the mail. Clearwater’s assessment roll increased from $334 million to $341 million. The newly formed Upstream Community and Heritage Society arranged with the TNRD to open the Avola schoolhouse every Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. for one year.

1 YEAR AGO:

For roughly two years the residents of Forest View Place had been enjoying the company and health benefits of a therapy dog team who go into the facility at least once a week to offer their services. Handler, Sharen Holstein, and Molly the therapy dog had undergone extensive training through St. John Ambulance so the pair can bring joy and a degree of healing to those they visit.

