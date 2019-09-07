Back in Time

50 YEARS AGO:

The annual North Thompson Fall Fair, held at Louis Creek on Labor Day, drew record crowds under beautiful sunny weather. Fall Fair Queen was Linda Johnston from Clearwater; princesses were Anne Deane of Little Fort and Beverley Kupsch of Clearwater.

An editorial took notice of an accident in which a young man lost his life and others were injured and called for a hospital in Clearwater.

40 YEARS AGO:

A new shopping center for Clearwater was shelved until the following spring, said a representative of McNab Investments Ltd. of Burnaby. It was to be located beside the Elks’ Hall across from the Brookfield Shopping Plaza. “We have several tenants lined up,” said the representative. “It’s just a matter of finalizing the whole thing.”

More than 8,000 tourists stopped at the Clearwater Tourist Booth over the summer, 1,000 more than the previous year, reported tourist counselor Marge Bennett.

The fifth annual Pumpkin Hoot was to get underway in Birch Island the following weekend.

30 YEARS AGO:

The only immediate solution to the high taxes needed to maintain School District 26 schools was to amalgamate with Kamloops, said TNRD director Paul Caissie. The provincial government funding formula was creating growing inequities. A $50,000 house in Barriere paid $430 in school taxes, while a similar house in Clearwater paid $940, he said.

Barriere Secondary School student Corry Webber was chosen 40th Fall Fair Queen. Denise Baines was Miss Congeniality, and Nicole Clarke was Princess.

25 YEARS AGO:

Wanda Kivari, an employee of the Barriere Home on Carlstrom Road, was struck by a lightning bolt that came in through the kitchen window. The ambulance was not available, so ambulance station chief Tim Hoffman transported her to Kamloops in the group home van. She spent two days in intensive care, then was released, apparently on the way to recovery.

Michael Loseth was appointed acting regional economic development officer for the North Thompson. He possessed a Masters degree in Business Administration and had worked for both the federal and provincial government.

Longtime Vavenby resident Dave Pease retired from Slocan after 38 continuous years of employment. Since he started work the mill had changed hands four times, from Birch Island Lumber Co. to Thompson River Logging, to Clearwater Timber Products to Slocan Group. Pease moved to Vavenby at age five, when his parents took up ranching in the area. He and his wife, Ruby, were to move to Pender Harbor.

Ted Moilliet, formerly of Aveley Sheep Ranch, Vavenby, passed away in Summerland. The eldest son of Mr. and Mrs. T.A. Moilliet, he was born in the old Kamloops Hospital in 1909. He attended UBC, and worked on insects at the Entomological Laboratory in Kamloops and later at the Experimental Farm in Summerland. He was chairman of the School Board for many years. He was survived by his brother Jack Moilliet of Vavenby, sister Mada Rendell of Vernon, and many other relatives.

20 YEARS AGO:

Three tourists from Germany were seriously injured when the small bus they were in went off the road in Wells Gray Park. The rollover disturbed a large underground nest of wasps or bees, and nine of the 15 people in the bus received multiple stings.

A new computerized resource planning program being used by Slocan-Vavenby predicted the company could continue harvesting in TFL 18 at the same rate for at least 200 years.

15 YEARS AGO:

Clearwater-based helicopter pilot Kerry Walchuk was killed while fighting a forest fire in Corsica. The French government flew his father and nephew to the island in the Mediterranean so they could accept a medal on his behalf.

Insurance problems threatened to sink Clearwater Swim Club’s swimming lesson program.

The summer hockey school at the Sportsplex had a record 65 youngsters enrolled, including about 20 from out of town.

10 YEARS AGO:

Mayor Harwood was concerned with provincial government cutbacks. The province had promised more than $600,000 in grants to the new District of Clearwater that had still to be paid. Blue River’s new ice rink was well on its way to being completed. M.P. Cathy McLeod had recently traveled to Blue River to present a cheque for $53,333 from the federal government’s Recreational Infrastructure Fund to help with the costs. Improvements to Clearwater’s sewage lagoons were getting underway. Construction would include installing a blower system to aerate the lagoon.

5 YEARS AGO:

The award-winning North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo celebrated its 65th year.

Clearwater town council voted not to fund the television rebroadcasting service past Dec. 31. A letter to area residents was to provide information about LTSS, a federal program for low cost satellite television.

1 YEAR AGO:

A Blue River educator was up for the premier’s Awards of Excellence for the outstanding new teacher category. Maymie Tegart, who is in her third year teaching at Blue River Elementary School was nominated by Lee Onslow, the parent of a student, for her impact in the classroom and in the Blue River Community.

As part of a BC Goes Wild Weekend, WildSafeBC held a paint night and bear education session at the Little Fort Community Hall where participants were guided through a wildlife painting while learning about wildlife safety.

