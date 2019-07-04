Back in Time

50 YEARS AGO:

A Roaring ’20s theme was used for the decorations during commencement ceremonies for graduates of the school in Clearwater. The academic award was won by Gordon Worthing. Walter Bukauskas received the athletic award, and Meredythe Dunford was presented with the all-around achievement trophy.

45 YEARS AGO:

Angela Proulx, Miss Barriere Rodeo Club, was named the new North Thompson Fall Fair Queen from a bevy of nine lovely contestants. First princess Jill Dunford and second princess Diane Hystad, both from Clearwater, would attend the new queen.

40 YEARS AGO:

About $1,300 was raised at the Clearwater Fire Department’s Egg-a-thon event. The brother of CFD fireman Bernie Richardson, Bill Richardson from Kamloops, took top prize for eating 66 eggs in one hour. The money was to go towards the department’s new rescue truck.

35 YEARS AGO:

Advertisements for meat, produce and other goods sold by weight in the Times were to change to metric. Ken Kjenstad of Safety Mart No. 5 in Clearwater said the move to metric had cost the supermarket about $16,000 for new scales. Conversion of the scales at Raft River General Store had already taken place, according to owner Orin Robinson.

Three local fastball teams, the Birch Island Bantams, the Sunshine Valley “B” Squirts, and the Star Lake Intermediate Squirts, were to compete in the provincial playdowns in Richmond and Port Alberni. Birch Island coach Vic Radmacher predicted his team would face stiff competition.

In a joint installation ceremony, three presidents were sworn in for three local Lions clubs – Dennis Brown for Clearwater, Mac Livingstone for Mt. Olie, and Gerry Frasch for Vavenby.

30 YEARS AGO:

Clearwater resident Ross Cloutier was to be one of 10 Canadians to attempt to climb Mt. Everest in the fall of 1991. The mountain guide had called Clearwater his home for the previous five years. A second local resident, Ian Eakins, was to organize trekking tours in conjunction with the summit attempt.

Area A representative Paul Caissie made a motion to the TNRD board in support of Wells Gray Tourism Consortium’s application for two federal grants totaling more than $300,000 for tourism training and trail building. The motion was passed unanimously. The area has tremendous potential for outdoor recreation, said consortium vice-president George Marcyniuk. The problem was the lack of infrastructure – trails, signs and so on, he said.

25 YEARS AGO:

Due to continued vandalism at Dutch Lake Park, the Parks Committee was considering the installation of a second hidden camera within the area. As a result of such a camera, two persons had recently been made to perform community service, said a committee spokesperson.

Barriere’s Tracey Rae Bagley was named all-around cowgirl for B.C. in her final year at high school rodeo. After winning two firsts at the B.C. High School Finals, she was off to the national High School Finals in Wyoming.

Local senior counselor Bill Morse was elected second vice-president of the B.C. Old Age Pensioners Organization at the annual convention held in Chilliwack. Morse had gone to the convention as a representative of the Clearwater Friendly Club.

20 YEARS AGO:

Officials reassured some of the 48 people who had been forced from their homes by flooding that they would receive assistance. The province would cover 80 per cent of their costs, over a $1,000 minimum, said a PEP spokesperson.

Owners of a home near the Clearwater River bridge used a two-way radio to call for help when they heard a “foom” from their basement and their house caught fire. Clearwater Answering Service relayed their call for help.

Participants in the Law Enforcement Torch Relay ran from Blue River to Little Fort. The event was in support of the B.C. Special Olympics for mentally challenged adults.

15 YEARS AGO:

A good percentage of Blue River’s population turned out for the community’s Canada Day parade and other events. For the first time in several years, Canada Day festivities were held in Clearwater as well.

The Birch Island bridge was to be closed for several days to replace a rotten horizontal structural member, said a highways spokesperson. Staff were beginning an evaluation to decide whether to upgrade the bridge (built in 1939) or replace it.

10 YEARS AGO:

A series of pitched battles took place at the Buffalo Ranch in Upper Clearwater in a Society of Creative Anachronisms event. A volley of blunted arrows was followed by a charge of shouting knights. Other activities included rapier combat, archery contests, equestrian competitions, plus period arts and crafts displays such as weaving and armor making. The organizers were from the Shire of Ramsgaard (Kamloops).

With funding from the TNRD and a BC Lotteries direct access grant, Wells Gray Search and Rescue was purchasing and equipping a new primary response vehicle that would be capable of carrying five SAR team members and their equipment to a search scene.

5 YEARS AGO:

More than 60 people, including MLA Terry Lake, took part in a tour of Upper Clearwater to learn more about concerns that logging has on the region’s economy and other values. The tour was organized by Wells Gray Action Committee. Clearwater and Wells Gray Park attract a disproportionate number of European visitors said Tay Briggs, one of the speakers. “Why? Because it’s wilderness,” she said.

1 YEAR AGO:

Canadian military historian, Tim Cook, came to Clearwater on July 13 to discuss the Battle of Vimy Ridge and his new book Vimy: Battle and Legend. Cook’s Clearwater event was part of a tour organized by the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library.

Local Canadian Ranger Dave Bjorkman recently returned from Ottawa where he guarded the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as part of the National Sentry Program. Bjorkman, who is part of the 4th Canadian Ranger Patrol Group, said this marks the first time the Canadian Rangers have been asked to provide personnel to guard the tomb at the National War Memorial. “It’s an incredible honour; I walked up to the tomb for the first time and I got goosebumps on my arms, it was just awe-inspiring,” Bjorkman said.

