Back in Time

50 YEARS AGO:

Dutch Lake Grade 7 student Sharon Cooley won a wall plaque and $10 from the Canadian Cancer Society. Her prize was for an essay titled, “Why I Will Never Smoke.”

Lorne Campbell was being congratulated on beginning his new taxi service.

Greffard Construction was selling potash fertilizer for $10 a ton.

45 YEARS AGO:

There were 121 entries in boys’ and girls’ downhill and slalom races organized by Clearwater Ski Club.

Because of “tremendous increase in costs” the Times raised its subscription rates to $4.50 for one year, $7 for two, and $15 for five years. Still the biggest little bargain in town, the newspaper told its readers.

40 YEARS AGO:

Fire destroyed the Blackpool home of Doug Hutchison. RCMP called out all units of the Clearwater and Sunshine fire departments, but it proved not possible to save the structure. The fire was also attended by members of the proposed Blackpool Fire Department.

A Bailey bridge across the Clearwater River could be replaced by a permanent structure with a span 20 feet less than that of the demolished bridge, which the Bailey bridge was substituting for, Reg Small told a meeting of the Clearwater Improvement District. Pilings left in the river from two previous bridges, plus a large rock in the river were causing bank erosion, he argued.

Thompson-Nicola Regional District told Clearwater Improvement District that it was time Clearwater became a municipality. The reason given was that Clearwater matters were taking up one-third of the TNRD’s meetings.

A judge quashed a TNRD bylaw, which would raise sufficient tax to remove the Sportsplex operating deficit. Another referendum appeared to be needed.

35 YEARS AGO:

Clearwater Flying Club was to receive $10,500 for an initial survey for an airport for Clearwater. The club had requested 1,000 acres of Crown Land located 4 1/2 or five miles up the road to Wells Gray Park from Clearwater. The balance of money required for development for the 4,000 foot airstrip (later to be lengthened to 6,000 feet) was to come from the sale of timber on the site.

Clearwater Search and Rescue conducted a rope rescue training course, with instruction from mountain guide Craig Ballenger. The club had been formed just more than a year previously.

30 YEARS AGO:

Dr. Bob Woollard was to leave Clearwater to take up a position as assistant professor at University of British Columbia. The native of Wabamum, Alberta, had worked as a physician locally since 1973.

25 YEARS AGO:

A Clearwater RCMP Sgt. was arrested and charged with two sex-related counts as the result of an alleged incident involving a 17-year-old male. The 25-year veteran of the RCMP had taken over as head of the local detachment the previous September.

The Regional Solid Waste Management Plan was costing North Thompson property owners 36 cents for every $1,000 of assessed value, almost double what it had cost in its first year. Another 20 cents, or roughly a penny a year, would be added annually until the year 2000, said TNRD works coordinator Terry Kress.

School District 26 would be looking at boundary changes and bussing to deal with crowding at Dutch Lake Elementary School, said superintendent Terry Rogers. The facility was at capacity, and more students were expected in September.

20 YEARS AGO:

Weyerhaeuser-Vavenby received 700 applications for 15 advertised job openings, said division manager Dave Hay. About 40 workers had been transferred as the company closed its mill in Lumby and cut back its operation in Merritt, and added a second shift at Vavenby.

Organizations such as B.C. Parks, Slocan, Search and Rescue, and UCC put up nine stations along the Murtle River ski trails as part of the Friends of Wells Gray Park’s Ski for Fun and Knowledge.

15 YEARS AGO:

A thief knocked a Clearwater woman to the ground after she confronted him while he was trying to steal her neighbor’s vehicle. Clearwater and Valemount RCMP later used a helicopter and police service dog to locate the thief and a female companion hiding in the forest north of Blue River.

Former Kamloops-North Thompson NDP MLA Fred Jackson passed away after a year-long battle with stomach cancer. He was 65 years old.

Local members of the Hospital Employees Union held an information picket as part of a province-wide effort to call attention to government plans to privatize more health services.

10 YEARS AGO:

Canfor announced it was reducing workweek schedules at its Vavenby sawmill as of March 9. About 165 local workers would be affected. The company applied for WorkShare assistance from Human Resources Development Canada to help those involved.

Councilor Brent Buck wanted to know why money was being spent evaluating Clearwater’s well number two, located across the road from Dutch Lake beach. The well hadn’t been used since the previous August, due to the amount of manganese and other metals in the water. “There’s no use throwing good money after bad,” Buck said. Four studies were being carried out on the municipality’s water sources at a total cost of about $100,000.

Shooting a mule deer out of season cost a Little Fort resident $2,575 in fines and other penalties, according to Conservation Officer Warren Chayer. The accused plead guilty to two charges — hunting during a closed season and illegal possession of dead wildlife. Two other charges – failing to remove the edible portions of the carcass and hunting with a rifle using rimfire (.22) cartridges – were stayed.

Phase one of planned improvements to District of Clearwater’s sewage disposal system was to begin in the spring. The project would cost $765,000, of which grant funding would pay $400,000. It would basically involve adding an aeration system with a solar component to reduce energy requirements. The capacity of the treatment system, when completed, would be 300 cubic meters/day. A second phase would involve a second treatment cell and would increase capacity to 600 cubic meters/day, enough to service 2,000 people.

5 YEARS AGO:

Canadian Will Gadd and three other ice-climbers completed a new route up Helmcken Falls. “It’s the hardest multi-pitch mixed route in the world,” Gadd said.

Work was proceeding on a proposed Bear View shopping center, said Candus Graffunder, one of the proponents. A traffic impact study was being developed. The proposed indoor shopping center would be located on a 10 acre lot south of Highway 5 immediately west of the junction with Haywood Road (kitty-corner from the former greenhouses).

Clearwater Bantam Girls were celebrating after winning the Okanagan Super-league female title. They did it with a hard-fought 2-1 series victory over Merritt.

1 YEAR AGO:

Wes Bieber, RPF, of Clearwater was named the Association of BC Forest Professionals Professional Forester of the Year. Bieber operated his own forestry consulting firm, Longfellows Natural Resource Management Solutions, in Clearwater.