Back in Time

50 YEARS AGO:

A letter from Cypress, California, explained how the writer was enjoying the paper and said it was being received about the second day after being mailed.

45 YEARS AGO:

Seventy-five persons walked the nine miles from Vavenby to Birch Island to raise money for a television repeater for Vavenby. Close to $1,800 was collected for the project.

Clearwater Improvement District was advertising for an administrator.

40 YEARS AGO:

Two young men were charged with an arson attempt on the Clearwater RCMP detachment building. Damage was estimated at $20,000.

A start was made on a new Clearwater prison camp, to be located at the Bear Creek mill.

35 YEARS AGO:

Clearwater Forest District workers Doug Kehler and Pete Miller found the truck and camper used by the six murdered members of the Johnson-Bentley family. Police had been looking for it since the previous year. It was found near Trophy Mountain past the prison camp.

30 YEARS AGO:

Hundreds turned up at the Clearwater railway station to greet the Great Canadian Steam Excursion – Canadian National engine 6060, named Bullet Nosed Betty, and B.C.’s Royal Hudson. The 500 passengers paid up to $1,500 to make the trip from Vancouver to Jasper, Prince George and back.

St. John and St. Paul Church in Birch Island celebrated its 50th birthday. Rector Jack Phelps welcomed the visiting clergy.

25 YEARS AGO;

Steve Quinn was re-elected as Thompson Nicola Regional District director for Area B (Blue River-Avola) by acclamation. His priorities were to see the Blue River water system installed and a community plan completed.

The wreckage of a small aircraft found on a mountainside in the Tum Tum Lake area the previous May had been identified. The Transportation Safety Board believed it was a Cessna that had disappeared in 1978 on a flight from Saskatchewan to 108 Ranch with four people on board.

20 YEARS AGO:

Clearwater’s Citizen of the Year was Cheryl Thomas. Businesses of the Year were Wells Gray Pub and Thompson Valley Credit Union. Christy Nicholas was Youth of the Year, while Bruce Hystad was Employee of the Year.

TNRD director Bert Walker met with Minister of Municipal Affairs Jenny Kwan and some of her senior officials, but was unable to get any concessions that would assist Clearwater to incorporate as a municipality. “I’m still talking with people to see if there is the interest needed to go to the committee stage,” Walker said.

15 YEARS AGO:

Roger Mayer was picked to be Clearwater’s Citizen of the Year for his involvement with minor hockey and other community activities.

Greyhound cut its day run from Valemount to Kamloops and back. The Wells Gray Country services committee, plus TNRD directors Bert Walker and Steve Quinn, sent letters to the Motor Carrier Commission.

Clearwater Bantam Sharks had their initiation into the world of rep hockey, playing a Bantam B team from Kamloops in the Sportsplex.

10 YEARS AGO:

Clearwater Rotary Club was in the final planning stage for the purchase and installation of a fountain in Dutch Lake. The club had the support and approval of the Clearwater Improvement District, as well as the TNRD, and was requesting that the District of Clearwater honor that outstanding commitment.

Clearwater Secondary School Grade 8 Boys showed tremendous improvement over the season to win the District Volleyball Championship in three straight games over Sa-Hali Secondary School.

Vavenby residents Eugenia and Stan Hlatky celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

5 YEARS AGO:

Fire severely damaged a Sunshine Valley home. The owner was in the backyard at the time and no one was injured.

Longtime Birch Island and Clearwater residents Greg (Al) and Pauline Gregory were moving to Edmonton to be closer to their daughter. They were given a gift basket during a Clearwater council meeting.

New principal at Raft River Elementary was Shaun McKenna. He came here from Kitimat and had spent three years teaching in India.

1 YEAR AGO:

The master plan for Wells Gray Park, written in 1986, needs an overhaul, including consideration of a bridge over the Clearwater River, said Clearwater town council during a special discussion. “The big change is climate change,” said councillor Merlin Blackwell.

People taking part in an open house held to mark the 100th anniversary of Blue River School included Solveig (Johnson) Graffunder. She was born in Blue River in 1929 and went to school there whenever her father, who worked for the railway, was working there.