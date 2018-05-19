Back Country Horsemen returning to Barriere June 1

The Back Country Horsemen of BC will be holding it’s annual Rendezvous at the North Thompson Agriplex the first weekend of June. This will be their third Rendezvous held in Barriere.

The weekend event starts on June 1 and will be bringing Back Country Horsemen members and their horses together from all parts of the province to enjoy three days of fun activities, trail rides, clinics, entertainment and great food.

The event is open to the public and tickets are available through Eventbrite. You may also contact Debra Ralston, Chair of RV 2018 at daralston57@gmail.com for more information.

The Back Country Horsemen Society of BC is a province wide society of over 900 members and 23 regional chapters Whether you are new to trail riding or are a seasoned pro, Back Country Horsemen of BC (BCHBC) offers a friendly atmosphere for all interested in trail riding and back country equestrian recreation. At least half of BCHBC members are women, and to encourage the next generation of trail riders, youth registration is free. The organization focuses on safety for horses and riders, environmental stewardship, trail building and maintenance, … and fun! Through collaboration with individuals, government, business and other recreational users of public land, BCHBC strives to preserve and enhance the use of public lands for all equestrians. Members participate in educational clinics, day and overnight rides, trail days, and the “Leave No Trace” Program.

Learn: Whatever the question, another member is waiting to share their knowledge with you.

Find: new friends with a passion for trail riding

Make a difference: participate in work bees to help maintain and building trails in your area.

Contribute: BCHBC members are involved with provincial and municipal governing agencies dealing with matters of concern to all trail riders. BCHBC also provides an environment for equestrians who are interested in trail riding and the back country; and a social, safe learning atmosphere where people of all ages and experience can enjoy trail riding.

Want to learn more? Visit a chapter in your area, or contact secretary@ bchorsemen.org for more information. Better yet, attend the Rendevous 2018 at the North Thompson Agriplex in Barriere on June 1-3. Contact Debra Ralston, Chair of RV 2018 at daralston57@gmail.com for more information or go to: http:// www.bcho