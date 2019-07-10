B-Line bus service scheduled for January 2020 launch

The new B-Line buses will be hybrid articulated vehicles with distinctive branding, boarding at any door and more comfortable seating that city buses. (Contributed)

Construction of the new B-Line bus infrastructure through Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to Coquitlam is already under way TransLink officials told councils from both cities on Thursday.

The regional transit authority was presenting council updates on the Lougheed B-Line implementation, and requesting their feedback on the area transit plan engagement for the two cities. The plan will characterize transportation decisions for the area over the next 10 years.

The B-Line, an express bus service from Maple Ridge to Coquitlam Central Skytrain station, is scheduled to launch in January 2020.

TransLink billed it as the largest expansion to Ridge Meadows transit since the West Coast Express, because it will provide frequent, all-day service with never more than a 10 minute wait in rush hour, from 5 a.m. to midnight. It will be 19 minutes faster the existing bus service, said TransLink.

Of the three B-Lines TransLink is launching in January 2020, the Lougheed B-Line has the best time savings because its route takes it primarily over a highway. A trip from Maple Ridge to Coquitlam Central Station will take 35-40 minutes.

There will be real-time information, so passengers can see when the next bus will be arriving.

The transit plan also calls for Sunday service on routes 719/722 and 743/744, and increased Saturday and weekday frequency on all routes. The changes are being made based on survey results and public outreach.

More to come.

@NeilCorbett18ncorbett@mapleridgenews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter