B.C. woman, 59, given $6,900 fine for allegedly breaking quarantine rules twice in 2 days

A West Vancouver woman has netted fines totalling $6,900 after breaking quarantine twice in two days.

According to West Vancouver police, they were notified to the case by the Public Health Agency of Canada, which believed that the woman, 59, had gone to Lions Gate Hospital on March 4 after entering the country via the Pacific Highway border crossing earlier that day.

Anyone who enters Canada for a non-essential reason must head straight to their quarantine location and remain inside for 14 days. The agency also alleged that the woman had not provide an “adequate” negative COVID-19 test when she arrived in Canada, as has been mandatory since Feb. 15.

A police officer went to the woman’s quarantine address in West Vancouver at 1:20 p.m. the next day and found her returning home from a walk.

The woman claimed to be exempt from quarantine requirements but was unable to provide proof. She was given two separate tickets, one for the alleged hospital visit and the other for the walk. The fines totalled $6,900.

“This is a stark reminder that we all have a responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy. “There are strict government guidelines that specify how a person must quarantine upon entry to Canada, which includes a requirement to travel directly to their address of quarantine and to remain there for 14 days.”

