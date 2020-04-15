B.C. Winter Games participants acknowledged

Council is acknowledging the participation of three Houston residents in this year's B.C. Winter Games which were held in Fort St. John.

Ringette players Allison Emberley and Marisa Klawitter and coach Dean Emberley formed part of the regional ringette team at the games.

They were the only ringette participants aside from players and coaches from Terrace to participate on the regional team.

“Over 900 athletes put their spirit of competition and sport skills on display in 15 sports at various venues in Fort St. John and area,” wrote B.C. Games president Alison Noble in a letter to council.

Emergency training sought

The District is applying for $17,000 to further provide training and/or equipment and supplies for its Emergency Operations Centre function.

“Trained District staff are important to have to increase our level of emergency preparedness. The District still experiences significant levels of staff turnover, therefore requires new employees to be familiarized and trained in EOC procedures and management,” a staff memo to council indicated.

The money would come from a fund administered by the Union of B.C. Municipalities.

The $17,000 request is based on the cost of all District employees taking two courses.

