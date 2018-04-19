The B.C. Wildfire Service has been in the South Okanagan for a couple days, now, on a seven-day contract to help sandbag areas to help mitigate flooding in the area — particularly around Willowbrook and Sportsmens Bowl Road.Dustin Godfrey/Western News

B.C. Wildfire vehicle broken into in South Okanagan

The service has been helping with sandbagging efforts, as rural Oliver battles flooding

  • Apr. 19, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A B.C. Wildfire Service vehicle was broken into this week in the South Okanagan while they help mitigate flooding issues in rural Oliver, according to the regional district.

Details are scarce, but in a tweet, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said it was “disappointing” to hear that a B.C. Wildfire Service vehicle was broken into.

A request for comment has been sent to the RCMP.

More to come…

Previous story
Racial slur at B.C. rink sparks educational program for minor hockey associations
Next story
VIDEO: Mudslide closes another B.C. Interior highway

Just Posted

Cranbrook’s Bowen Byram representing Canada at U18 World Championships

 

Whole in One at the Comox Golf course

  • 12 hours ago

 

B.C. Wildfire vehicle broken into in South Okanagan

  • 12 hours ago

 

Vernon a top honeymoon destination worldwide

  • 12 hours ago

 

Most Read