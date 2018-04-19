B.C. Wildfire vehicle broken into in South Okanagan

A B.C. Wildfire Service vehicle was broken into this week in the South Okanagan while they help mitigate flooding issues in rural Oliver, according to the regional district.
Details are scarce, but in a tweet, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said it was “disappointing” to hear that a B.C. Wildfire Service vehicle was broken into.
A request for comment has been sent to the RCMP.
More to come…
It’s been disappointing to hear reports of a BC Wildfire vehicle being broken into when they are here in such a generous capacity to support our community.
— RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) April 19, 2018