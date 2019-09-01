A new wildfire discovered southeast of Sicamous on Aug. 31. (BC Wildfire Service Image)
B.C. wildfire service discovers fire southeast of Sicamous
The morning after a thunderstorm rolled through the region, one small fire has been found.
The B.C. Wildfire Service is aware of a small fire located southeast of Sicamous.
According to the Wildfire Service, the fire is burning east of Hummingbird Creek in the vicinity of Kingfisher Creek Provincial Park. It is estimated at less than a hectare.
The Shuswap region was the subject of a severe thunderstorm warning on Aug. 31, but the cause of the fire is listed as unknown.
