B.C. Wildfire en route to Lower Nicola Indian Band

No details have emerged, but the LNIB Fire Department requested support from B.C. Wildfire Service

  • Mar. 30, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The B.C. Wildfire Service is heading to the Lower Nicola Indian Band near Merritt, after receiving request for support from the band’s fire department.

B.C. Wildfire tweeted it was responding at 1:45 p.m. Friday, saying there are no details on the situation as of yet.

A call to the service’s media line did not immediately yield a response.

