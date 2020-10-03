B.C. VOTES 2020: List of candidates for Parksville Qualicum Beach area ridings

They’re ready to run.
Candidate lists have been finalized for the coming provincial election.
According to Elections BC, those running in the Parksville-Qualicum Beach riding (in alphabetical order) are Rob Lyon, BC Green Party; Don Purdey, Conservative; John St John, Independent; Michelle Stilwell (BC Liberal Party) and Adam Walker (BC NDP).
In the Mid-Island Pacific Rim riding, candidates are Robert Alexander, Clarke Libertarian; Graham Hughes, Independent; Evan Jolicoeur, BC Green Party; Josie Osborne, BC NDP; Helen Poon, BC Liberal Party.
— NEWS Staff
