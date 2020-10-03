B.C.’s next provincial election takes place on Oct. 24, 2020. (File photo)

B.C. VOTES 2020: List of candidates for Parksville Qualicum Beach area ridings

Voters go to the polls on Oct. 24

  • Oct. 3, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

They’re ready to run.

Candidate lists have been finalized for the coming provincial election.

According to Elections BC, those running in the Parksville-Qualicum Beach riding (in alphabetical order) are Rob Lyon, BC Green Party; Don Purdey, Conservative; John St John, Independent; Michelle Stilwell (BC Liberal Party) and Adam Walker (BC NDP).

Check back with www.pqbnews.com for updates, candidate profiles and videos heading up to the election.

READ MORE: Election campaign coverage here

In the Mid-Island Pacific Rim riding, candidates are Robert Alexander, Clarke Libertarian; Graham Hughes, Independent; Evan Jolicoeur, BC Green Party; Josie Osborne, BC NDP; Helen Poon, BC Liberal Party.

— NEWS Staff

Parksville Qualicum Beach News

