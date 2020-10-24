B.C. Votes 2020: First Quesnel results come in – most ballots yet to be counted

Mail-in ballots will not be included in any preliminary results

The Quesnel and District Seniors’ Centre on Carson Avenue was one place where Cariboo North Residents cast a ballot during Election Day. (Lindsay Chung Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Provincial election results in Cariboo North are starting to trickle in.

The first of 55 ballot boxes have been counted in the preliminary results. Most votes are still yet to come in. The riding including Quesnel was one of the last in B.C. to begin reporting results.

Only one ballot box is reporting as of 8:48 p.m., with only 10 votes accounted for. For what its worth, incumbent B.C. Liberal Coralee Oakes has eight votes, and the NDP’s Scott Elliott and BC Conservative Kyle Townsend each have a single vote, according to Elections BC.

No absentee or mail-in ballots will be counted in these preliminary results, but advance ballots, all 4,400 of them in Cariboo North, will be counted in the initial results.

In 2017, only 12,455 people voted in Cariboo North.

It is expected that some ridings will see preliminary results as to which candidate will likely take a seat in the B.C. Legislature by the end of day Saturday. Meanwhile, close races will have to wait until mid-November for the winner to be declared, once mail-in ballots are counted by Elections BC officials after Nov. 6.

