B.C. VOTES 2020: DEVELOPING: With polls closed, Nechako Lakes awaits results

The polls for the Oct. 24 election are now closed. Keep track of the votes as they come in here:
Due to the pandemic, more British Columbians have decided to vote by mail-in ballot than ever before. Election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6., when those mail-in ballots are counted. An estimated 1, 151 number of mail-in ballots were requested by Elections BC within the Nechako Lakes riding. There are 17,418 registered voters in the region.
Across B.C., a total of 724,279 mail-in ballots were returned to Election BC, as of Friday, Oct. 23.
There are roughly 3.5 million registered voters in the province.
Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar
priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net
