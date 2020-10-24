An estimated 1, 151 number of mail-in ballots were requested by Elections BC within the Nechako Lakes riding. (Black Press file photo)

B.C. VOTES 2020: DEVELOPING: With polls closed, Nechako Lakes awaits results

Elections BC is calculating preliminary numbers

  • Oct. 24, 2020 12:00 a.m.
The polls for the Oct. 24 election are now closed. Keep track of the votes as they come in here:

Due to the pandemic, more British Columbians have decided to vote by mail-in ballot than ever before. Election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6., when those mail-in ballots are counted. An estimated 1, 151 number of mail-in ballots were requested by Elections BC within the Nechako Lakes riding. There are 17,418 registered voters in the region.

Across B.C., a total of 724,279 mail-in ballots were returned to Election BC, as of Friday, Oct. 23.

There are roughly 3.5 million registered voters in the province.

