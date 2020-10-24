B.C. VOTES 2020: DEVELOPING: With polls closed, Nechako Lakes awaits results

An estimated 1, 151 number of mail-in ballots were requested by Elections BC within the Nechako Lakes riding. (Black Press file photo)

The polls for the Oct. 24 election are now closed. Keep track of the votes as they come in here:

Due to the pandemic, more British Columbians have decided to vote by mail-in ballot than ever before. Election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6., when those mail-in ballots are counted. An estimated 1, 151 number of mail-in ballots were requested by Elections BC within the Nechako Lakes riding. There are 17,418 registered voters in the region.

Across B.C., a total of 724,279 mail-in ballots were returned to Election BC, as of Friday, Oct. 23.

There are roughly 3.5 million registered voters in the province.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

